I hit something with my mower and the mandrel housing broke off two of the four screws holding it on to the mower deck.

Took the deck off of the mower,removed the blade assembly, removed the mandrel cover, Removed the nut above the mandrel pulley, and removed the pulley. Removed the four bolts holding the mandrel to the deck. Removed the broken mandrel assembly. Placed the new mandrel in place, used the four self tapping bolts to attach the new mandrel. Placed the washer and the new mandrel pulley and secured them with the nut. Replaced the mandrel cover. Attached the blade assembly. Then installed the deck back on the mower. Make sure you take a picture of make a note how the belt was routed.



The parts I ordered were not overly expensive, arrived at my house quickly and were correct. The repair project was easier than I expected due to the good service from the parts vendor.

