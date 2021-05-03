Mandrel Assembly
Part Number: 587820301
*This part replaces obsolete part #: 532187292 (Mandrel Assembly (Includes Housing, Shaft Assembly, and Bearing ), 587125401 (Mandrel Assembly (Includes Housing, Shaft Assembly, and Bearing ), 5872564-01, 5391120-57, 587125401, 187292, 532187292 and 539112057.
Product Information
|Manufacturer: Husqvarna, Poulan
|Product Number: 587820301
|Classification: Part
|Weight: 2.85 lbs.
|Shipping: Ships Worldwide
Description:
|This is a Genuine OEM replacement part used on the compatible lawn tractors and riding lawn mowers. This item uses 4 Self Tapping Screws to attach it to the mower Deck. This assembly includes: Mandrel Housing, Shaft Assembly with both bearings. Please note the mounting hardware is NOT included in this assembly.
Compatibility
This part is compatible with the following machines:
Husqvarna
2348 LS (96043004400) (2008-01) Ride Mower
2348 LS (96043004900) (2008-03) Ride Mower
2748 GLS (96043004600) (2008-01) Ride Mower
2748 GLS (96043005000) (2008-03) Ride Mower
2754 GLS (96043004700) (2008-01) Ride Mower
GT 2254 (96023000500) (2005-05) Ride Mower
GT 2254 (96025000200) (2005-05) Ride Mower
GT 2254 (96025000201) (2005-05) Ride Mower
GT 2254 (96025000202) (2005-06) Ride Mower
GTH 2254 XP (96023000200) (2005-05) Ride Mower
GTH 2254 XP (96023000201) (2005-06) Ride Mower
GTH 2254 XPA (954571229) (2004-08) Ride Mower
GTH 2254 XPB (954571229) (2004-08) Ride Mower
GTH 2448 T (917.279260) (960430009) (2006-06) Ride Mower
GTH 2448 T (96043000900) (2006-06) Ride Mower
GTH 2448 T (96043000901) (2006-06) Ride Mower
GTH 2454 T (96043002300) (2006-06) Ride Mower
GTH 2554 XPA (954568427) (2004-08) Ride Mower
GTH 2554 XPB (954568427) (2004-08) Ride Mower
GTH 26 K 54 (96043003100) (2006-11) Ride Mower
GTH 26 K 54 T (96043001100) (2006-03) Ride Mower
GTH 26 K 54 T (96043001101) (2006-03) Ride Mower
GTH 2648 (96043003000) (2006-12) Ride Mower
GTH 2654 (96023000600) (2005-03) Ride Mower
GTH 2654 (96025000100) (2005-06) Ride Mower
GTH 2654 (96025000101) (2005-06) Ride Mower
GTH 2654 T (96043001000) (2006-03) Ride Mower
GTH 2654 T (96043001001) (2006-03) Ride Mower
GTH 2654 T (96043001002) (2006-03) Ride Mower
GTH 2754 (96023000400) (2005-06) Ride Mower
GTH 2754 (96023000401) (2005-06) Ride Mower
LGT 2654 (96043003600) (2007-05) Ride Mower
LGT 2654 (96043003601) (2008-01) Ride Mower
LGT 2654 (96045000700) (2006-11) Ride Mower
LGT 2654 (96045000702) (2008-03) Ride Mower
LOGTH 2448 T (96045000300) (2005-11) Ride Mower
YTH 1848 XPT (96043000700) (2006-03) Ride Mower
YTH 1848 XPT (96043000701) (2006-03) Ride Mower
YTH 2348 (96043003500) (2006-11) Ride Mower
YTH 2348 (96043003501) (2008-01) Ride Mower
YTH 2348 (96045000500) (2006-11) Ride Mower
YTH 2348 (96045000501) (2008-02) Ride Mower
YTH 2348 (96045000502) (2008-04) Ride Mower
YTH 2448 T (917.279200) (2006-05) Ride Mower
YTH 2448 T (917.279201) (2006-05) Ride Mower
YTH 2448 T (96043000800) (2006-03) Ride Mower
YTH 2448 T (96043000801) (2006-04) Ride Mower
YTH 2448 T (96043000802) (2006-03) Ride Mower
YTH 2454 (96042004800) (2007-04) Ride Mower
YTH 2454 (96043003400) (2006-12) Ride Mower
YTH 2454 (96043003401) (2006-12) Ride Mower
YTH 2454 (96043003402) (2008-02) Ride Mower
YTH 2454 (TSC) (96043005400) (2008-04) Ride Mower
YTH 2454 T (917.279220) (2006-05) Ride Mower
YTH 2454 T (96043002200) (2006-03) Ride Mower
YTH 2454 T (96043002203) (2006-03) Ride Mower
LGT2554 (96043006100) Lawn Tractor
LGT2554 (96043006101) Lawn Tractor
LGT2554 (96043007400) Lawn Tractor
LGT2554 (96043008200) Lawn Tractor
LGT2554 (96043009400) Lawn Tractor
LGT2554 (96045001500) Lawn Tractor
LGT2554 (96045001501) Lawn Tractor
LGT2554 (96045001502) Lawn Tractor
LGT2554 (96045001503) Lawn Tractor
LGT2554 (96045001504) Lawn Tractor
LGT2554 (96045001700) Lawn Tractor
Poulan
460ZX Lawn Tractor
PB23H48YT Lawn Tractor
PB26H54YT Lawn Tractor
PBGT26H54 (405231) Lawn Tractor
PBGT26H54 (417307) Lawn Tractor
PBGT26H54 (419061) Lawn Tractor
PBGT26H54 (423350) Lawn Tractor
PBGT26H54 (433453) Lawn Tractor
PB23H48YT Lawn Tractor
PB26H54YT Lawn Tractor
PBGT26H54 (405231) Lawn Tractor
PBGT26H54 (417307) Lawn Tractor
PBGT26H54 (419061) Lawn Tractor
PBGT26H54 (423350) Lawn Tractor
PBGT26H54 (433453) Lawn Tractor
Questions & Answers
Dose the mandrel ass. #587820301 fit on the YTH23V48 mower deck? I just need to verify before I order one.
Tom for model number YTH23V48 asked on 2019-06-20
Hello Tom, Thank you for contacting us. I have researched the model you have provided and have found the part you are looking for is Part Number: 587820301. Hope this helps!
Will this fit a Husqvarna 18542 mower I believe it is a 2016
John Mccowin asked on 2019-05-25
Hi John, your model is not showing as compatible with this part. And I could not find a 2016 listing for a Husqvarna 18542. I would verify the year and then looking for your listing on our site for a Mandrel Assembly. Thank you for your question and good luck with your repair!
I need the mandrel for my deck. Will this fit my mower.
Charles for model number Lgt2654 asked on 2019-10-12
Hi Charles, the mandrel assembly assembly for your mower is part number 587819701. Thank you for your question and good luck with your repair!
will these fit Poulan p46 zx zero turn mower?
Thomas for model number P46ZX asked on 2019-10-02
Hello Thomas and thank you for writing. No, Part Number: 587820301 is not in the list of compatible items for your model. Hope this helps. Please contact us anytime. The part you are requesting is discontinued and is no longer available. We have no known replacement information in our system. We recommend you contact the manufacturer of the part to see if they have recently released a new substitute.
Does V groove idler pully 532194326 fit on mandrel 587819701
Merle for model number Lgt 2654 asked on 2019-06-26
Hello Merle, thank you for your inquiry! The correct mandrel pulley for your model LGT 2654 is part number 532173436. I hope this information helps!
Is this part actually made by Husqvarna ? All the ones I'm amazon are cheep knock offs. And I've been burn a lot by Amazon lately by buying inferior parts. I want some original not equivalent. Thanks
Andrew for model number 532187292 asked on 2019-06-04
Hello Andrew, thank you for asking. This Mandrel Assembly is a genuine Husqvarna manufactured part.
30 of 31 people found this instruction helpful
Tool Type:
Lawn Tractor
Repair Difficulty:
Medium
Time Spent Repairing:
1-2 hours
Tools Used:
Socket set, Wrench Set, Adjustable Wrench
I hit something with my mower and the mandrel housing broke off two of the four screws holding it on to the mower deck.
Took the deck off of the mower,removed the blade assembly, removed the mandrel cover, Removed the nut above the mandrel pulley, and removed the pulley. Removed the four bolts holding the mandrel to the deck. Removed the broken mandrel assembly. Placed the new mandrel in place, used the four self tapping bolts to attach the new mandrel. Placed the washer and the new mandrel pulley and secured them with the nut. Replaced the mandrel cover. Attached the blade assembly. Then installed the deck back on the mower. Make sure you take a picture of make a note how the belt was routed.
The parts I ordered were not overly expensive, arrived at my house quickly and were correct. The repair project was easier than I expected due to the good service from the parts vendor.
The parts I ordered were not overly expensive, arrived at my house quickly and were correct. The repair project was easier than I expected due to the good service from the parts vendor.
Tool Type:
Lawn Tractor
Repair Difficulty:
Easy
Time Spent Repairing:
15-30 minutes
Tools Used:
Socket set, 2x4 to secure blades while removing/installing
Mandrel assembly breaks (it's supposed to) when irresistable force meets immovable object
Remove the drive belt and drop and remove the mower deck per owner's manual.
Use the 2x4 to wedge the affected blade and use the socket wrench to remove the blade.
Remove the four bolts holding the mandrel assembly to the mower deck.
Discard the broken mandrel assembly.
Install the replacement mandrel assembly using the four bolts.
Using the 2x4, replace the blade.
Install the mower deck onto the lawn tractor. Reinstall the drive belt. Done.
Do NOT try to repair the mandrel assembly. Components are pressed in. Buy the whole assembly. It's worth it. Especially at the price eReplacementParts charges. No one is cheaper.
.
Use the 2x4 to wedge the affected blade and use the socket wrench to remove the blade.
Remove the four bolts holding the mandrel assembly to the mower deck.
Discard the broken mandrel assembly.
Install the replacement mandrel assembly using the four bolts.
Using the 2x4, replace the blade.
Install the mower deck onto the lawn tractor. Reinstall the drive belt. Done.
Do NOT try to repair the mandrel assembly. Components are pressed in. Buy the whole assembly. It's worth it. Especially at the price eReplacementParts charges. No one is cheaper.
.
Tool Type:
Lawn Tractor
Repair Difficulty:
Medium
Time Spent Repairing:
15-30 minutes
Tools Used:
Power Drill, Socket set
Mandrel mounting bolts all broke
1. Removed the mower deck.
2. Unbolted the broken mandrel.
3. Removed the pulley.
4. Cleaned the part, found the part number.
5. Ordered the part from ereplacementpart.com
6. Waited 2 days.
7. Received the correct part and installed.
Completely satisfied. Thank you!
2. Unbolted the broken mandrel.
3. Removed the pulley.
4. Cleaned the part, found the part number.
5. Ordered the part from ereplacementpart.com
6. Waited 2 days.
7. Received the correct part and installed.
Completely satisfied. Thank you!
Tool Type:
Lawn Tractor
Repair Difficulty:
Medium
Time Spent Repairing:
30-60 minutes
Tools Used:
Socket set, Wrench Set, Nutdriver
Lawn tractor cutting blade wobbling
1. Removed mandrel cover.
2. Removed large nut on top to remove pulley.
3. Removed 4 bolts holding mandrel and dropped mandrel and blade through deck.
4.Install blade on new mandrel. New mandrel is not threaded where mounting bolts go. Best thing is to thread mounting holes with existing bolts before mounting mandrel to the deck, easier than trying to thread them while holding it in place.
5. Install mandrel. Put pulley back on top, install large nut, make sure to hold blade from the bottom to get a good seat on large nut. Put belt back on.
6. Put cover on, put everything back in place.
7. Started mower. Everything works great!
2. Removed large nut on top to remove pulley.
3. Removed 4 bolts holding mandrel and dropped mandrel and blade through deck.
4.Install blade on new mandrel. New mandrel is not threaded where mounting bolts go. Best thing is to thread mounting holes with existing bolts before mounting mandrel to the deck, easier than trying to thread them while holding it in place.
5. Install mandrel. Put pulley back on top, install large nut, make sure to hold blade from the bottom to get a good seat on large nut. Put belt back on.
6. Put cover on, put everything back in place.
7. Started mower. Everything works great!
Tool Type:
Lawn Tractor
Parts Used:
Repair Difficulty:
Easy
Time Spent Repairing:
30-60 minutes
Tools Used:
Socket set, Wrench Set
Spindle had broke and destroyed pulley and blade
Removed deck and removed blade, then the mandrel pulley and spindle, replaced with new parts and back in service. The new mandrel is not threaded for the bolts connecting it to the deck, but the bolts are self tapping.
Tool Type:
Lawn Tractor
Repair Difficulty:
Medium
Time Spent Repairing:
30-60 minutes
Tools Used:
Socket set, Adjustable Wrench
Mandrel broke
Took off the blade, removed the pulley and took out the mandrel bolts. Tapped the new mandrel , bolted it in and put the pulley and blade back on. The mandrel as a complete assembly made this an easy repair.
Tool Type:
Lawn Mower
Repair Difficulty:
Medium
Time Spent Repairing:
30-60 minutes
Tools Used:
Socket set, Wrench Set
Mandrel cracked
My Husqvarna RZ5424 zero turn had a cracked mandrel assembly so I ordered the parts from Replacement Parts and it matched perfect to the original part. First off I would recommend removing the deck and lay it on a table to support about waist high, make sure the deck is facing with the blades towards you. Since my damaged mandrel was on the end of the deck removing the damaged mandrel involved just using ratchet and sockets. Remove the belt from the pulley with the damaged mandrel on the deck and remember on how to route it back it on since there are several pulleys on the mower deck. The hardest part was taking the blade off the mandrel with the pulley attached, you definitely will need a large socket on one end and the proper box end wrench on the other followed by breaking loose the bolts just remember you are dealing with a mower blade and to use caution when putting pressure on the wrenches, one tip that helped me was I used a rubber wheel chock to keep the blade in place when I was breaking the bolt loose. Once the bolts broke loose removal is fairly easy. I Installed the new mandrel back on the deck and used blue Loctite on the bolts and snug down. Make sure the mower blade direction is facing the grass properly before tightening the bolts on the mandrel. I greased all the mandrels on the mower deck since its off and spun all the mower blades to make sure no binding or clearance issues are seen. Next flip the deck with the blades facing downward and install the belt on the pulleys making sure they are routed correctly and then install the deck back under the mower.
Tool Type:
Lawn Tractor
Repair Difficulty:
Medium
Time Spent Repairing:
1-2 hours
Tools Used:
Socket set, Adjustable Wrench
Mandrel broke when I hit a rock that was hidden in tall grass.
Removed the broken mandrel and installed the new one.
Tool Type:
Lawn Tractor
Repair Difficulty:
Easy
Time Spent Repairing:
Less than 15 minutes
Tools Used:
Socket set, Air Impact
replaced broken Mandrel and used self tapping bolts
Used Impact wrench to remove broken mandrel bolts. Used Impact wrench to install new self tapping bolts to mount new Mandrel. It only took 5min to complete repairs and install a new blade.
Tool Type:
Lawn Tractor
Repair Difficulty:
Easy
Time Spent Repairing:
15-30 minutes
Tools Used:
Nutdriver
Blade tower/driver broke when hit a small stump
1. Removed mowing deck
2. Removed driver pulley
3. Removed 4 bolts
4. Reversed process with new mandrel assembly
2. Removed driver pulley
3. Removed 4 bolts
4. Reversed process with new mandrel assembly
Great part, perfect fit.
Parts arrived well packaged and in perfect condition. They fit perfectly and are working perfectly.
Guest - 27 days ago Verified Purchase
worked as expected
product works fine, though told it would be 4-8 business days it did take the full 8 days to only come from Utah, shipping could have been faster..
Guest - May 3, 2021 Verified Purchase
Great service and quality parts.
Great 👌 service.
Guest - August 24, 2020 Verified Purchase
Perfect match
Quick service and shipping good to go
Guest - May 18, 2020 Verified Purchase
Great part!
I recently ordered a mandrel assembly from ereplacement parts to repair a defective bearing on my mower. Part fit correctly and was shipping safely and quickly.
Guest - May 2, 2020 Verified Purchase
As described
Received the parts very quick. They were the correct part and install was easy. I will definitely source my future parts needs from ereplacementparts.
Guest - April 28, 2020 Verified Purchase
Great Mandrel. just take off the old and bolt it on.
I have used these on 3 different occasions. When the old part wouldn't hold the blade or the bearings went bad. Great replacement every time
michael - September 9, 2019 Verified Purchase
perfect fit for my mower
works as planned
Guest - August 8, 2019 Verified Purchase
Easy fix. Correct part.
Fixed correctly
Guest - May 28, 2019 Verified Purchase
This part was purchased as a care package should a breakdown occurred.
Brand new, arrived in a timely manner, has yet to be installed. The item along with others were purchased in the event a breakdown should occurs. Kept in reserved .
Guest - August 17, 2020 Verified Purchase
Verified Purchase
eReplacementParts Team
